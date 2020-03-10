Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Clubs third spring homer
Jansen went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in Monday's split-squad game against the Rays.
After Blake Snell had walked four of the first five batters he faced and gotten the hook, Trevor Richards entered the game and was promptly taken deep by Jansen on his second pitch. The 24-year-old catcher focused on improving his hitting routine and swing mechanics this offseason and the work has paid off in spades so far, as Jansen now sports a .429/.529/1.071 slash line through 17 plate appearances with three homers and a 3:1 BB:K. After a disappointing 2019 campaign at the plate, Jansen could be poised for a breakout.
