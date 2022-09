Jansen went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's 18-11 win over the Phillies.

Jansen has quietly heated up at the plate over the past week to make an already formidable Toronto lineup even more imposing at the back end of the batting order. Over his last five starts, Jansen has gone 8-for-18 with six extra-base hits (one home run, five doubles) to go with three walks.