Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Considered day-to-day
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen (knee) is being considered day-to-day after leaving Monday's game against Texas, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen was removed from Monday's clash after being struck by a pitch on his knee. The team will likely re-evaluate the backstop Tuesday before determining his status for the second game of the series.
