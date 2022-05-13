Jansen (oblique) could be activated Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen has been out for over a month with a strained left oblique. He's played in rehab games for three straight days, grabbing one hit in all three, and it looks like that might be all he needs. He'll presumably reclaim the starting catcher role upon his return, pushing Alejandro Kirk to the designated hitter spot on a more regular basis.
