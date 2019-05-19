Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Crushes key home run

Jansen blasted a two-run home run and went 2-for-4 versus the White Sox on Sunday.

Jansen's ninth-inning blast to center field gave Toronto a comfortable lead in what had been a one-run game. The homer was Jansen's second of the season, both of which have come in his last two games. He hopes to be turning things around after a brutal offensive start to the season.

