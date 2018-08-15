Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Day off Wednesday
Jansen is out of the lineup against Kansas City on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen will receive a breather after starting the past two days for his first taste of action at the big-league level following a promotion Sunday. Over those two games, he's gone 3-for-7 with one run scored and a solo home run. Luke Maile will catch Marco Estrada and bat eighth during Wednesday's affair.
