Jansen is out of the lineup against Kansas City on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen will receive a breather after starting the past two days for his first taste of action at the big-league level following a promotion Sunday. Over those two games, he's gone 3-for-7 with one run scored and a solo home run. Luke Maile will catch Marco Estrada and bat eighth during Wednesday's affair.