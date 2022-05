Jansen wasn't in Sunday's lineup against the Angels due to a minor hip injury, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

The 27-year-old had started in three of the last four games prior to Sunday's matchup, and manager Charlie Montoyo didn't sound too concerned about Jansen's injury following the win. The backstop should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox.