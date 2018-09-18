Jansen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Orioles.

Jansen pushed Toronto's lead to three in the second inning following a two-run blast to left field. The 23-year-old has appeared in just 23 games at the big-league level in 2018, and he's slashing .254/.346/.433 with eight extra-base hits and five RBI. Jansen could see a fair amount of playing time down the stretch, with the Blue Jays out of playoff contention.

