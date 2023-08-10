Jansen was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after getting hit by a pitch in Thursday's loss to the Guardians.

Jansen took a Noah Syndergaard changeup to the right hand/wrist in the top of the sixth inning, but he initially stayed in the game to run for himself and seems to have avoided a serious injury. The 28-year-old catcher can be considered day-to-day leading into the Blue Jays' three-game weekend series against the Cubs.