Jansen went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, five RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Jansen contributed with an RBI single, a two-run double and a solo homer off righty reliever Zack Kelly with one out in the fifth inning. The catcher has put together a 6-for-13 stretch during his last four games, including two home runs and a double. In addition, this was the 27-year-old's second three-hit game in his last 10 contests.