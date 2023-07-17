Jansen went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over Arizona.

His bases-loaded double in the bottom of the eighth inning provided vital insurance runs in an eventual 7-5 victory. Jansen has hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-21 (.381) with two doubles, a homer and seven RBI, and while the 28-year-old catcher has lost over 100 points off last year's career-high .855 OPS, he's on pace to shatter the career-best 15 homers and 44 RBI he recorded in 2022, having already amassed 11 HR and 40 RBI in only 58 games.