Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Ends power drought with big blast

Jansen went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in a win against Baltimore on Thursday.

Jansen had gone 19 games without a long ball before walloping a 430-foot homer to left field in the sixth inning. He also contributed a pair of singles to notch his first multi-hit game in over two weeks. Despite the recent struggles, Jansen has remained Toronto's primary option behind the plate, slashing .211/.282/.361 with nine home runs and 35 runs batted in over 295 plate appearances this season.

