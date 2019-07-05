Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Enjoys first two-homer game

Jansen went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a losing effort versus Boston on Thursday.

Jansen went deep in his first two at-bats of the game, blasting long balls over the center field fence in the second and fourth innings. The multi-homer game was the first of his career and extended his current home run streak to three consecutive games. The three-hit performance was also notable as it lifted Jansen's batting average over the Mendoza Line for the first time since May 1.

