Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday that he expects Jansen (oblique) to miss "several weeks," Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The skipper's comments imply that Jansen is dealing with at least a moderate strain of his left oblique, an injury he likely picked up during the Blue Jays' season-opening series with the Rangers. While Jansen is out, Montoyo said he plans to take a matchups-based approach to the catcher position. Alejandro Kirk is the leading candidate to see the bulk of the playing time behind the dish, but on the occasions he rests or serves as a designated hitter, the Blue Jays will turn to Zack Collins and Tyler Heineman to make starts at catcher.