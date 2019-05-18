Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Finally goes yard

Jansen went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 10-2 rout of the White Sox.

It took him 32 games, but Jansen finally has his first homer of 2019. The 24-year-old snapped a 1-for-24 slump with Friday's performance, but he's still dragging a .173/.261/.245 slash line on the year, and even in deep two-catcher leagues he's a long way from fantasy relevance.