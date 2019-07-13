Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Gets breather

Jansen is out of the lineup versus the Yankees on Saturday.

After eight consecutive starts behind the dish, Jansen will get the day off. Luke Maile will get the nod at catcher instead. Jansen, who struggled for most of the year in regards to his offensive production, has picked it up in the month of July with a slash line of .367/.367/.933 along with four home runs and seven RBI in just eight games. He will receive a much-needed breather and will look to stay hot upon his return to the lineup Sunday versus the Yankees.