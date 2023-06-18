Jansen is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus Texas.
Jansen earns a day of rest for the series finale Sunday after homering in the loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Alejandro Kirk will get the start behind the plate and hit fifth while Spencer Horwitz hits seventh and lines up as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Power surge continues•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Smacks two homers in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Returns from injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Rehab assignment coming soon•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sprints pregame Monday•