Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Getting day off
Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
For the sixth game in a row, the Blue Jays will alternate the starts at catcher between Jansen and Reese McGuire. Though Jansen maintains the top spot on the depth chart, manager Charlie Montoyo's recent usage of his backstops suggests a timeshare could be in place while the 24-year-old labors through a rough second half. Over his 20 games since the All-Star break, Jansen is slashing .185/.254/.262 with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate.
