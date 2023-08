Jansen will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The Blue Jays' catching duties have been tilting in Jansen's favor of late. He'll be picking up his fifth start behind the plate Sunday in the Blue Jays' last seven games, while Alejandro Kirk has received the other two starts at catcher during that stretch. Jansen will form a battery with starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in the series finale.