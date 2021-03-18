Jansen has gone 4-for-20 (.200) through 10 Grapefruit League games with a double, a home run and a 6:8 BB:K.
Meanwhile, Alejandro Kirk is hitting .417 and has only struck out once in seven spring appearances. Jansen is still penciled in as the Jays' starting catcher, but the 25-year-old has struggled at the plate so far in the big leagues. If he can't improve significantly on his career .208/.297/.370 slash line while Kirk continues to rake, Jansen's defensive skills may not be enough to keep him in the No. 1 spot on the depth chart.