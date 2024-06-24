site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-getting-rest-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Getting rest Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jansen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Jansen will retreat to the bench after he started behind the plate in three of the Blue Jays' previous four games. Alejandro Kirk will handle the catching duties in the series opener in Boston.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read