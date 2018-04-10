Jansen went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a pair of doubles and a walk Monday for Triple-A Buffalo in the club's 4-3 loss to Buffalo in 12 innings.

It was an outstanding season debut for Jansen, who reached base in all five of his plate appearances while accounting for more than a third of Buffalo's hits. The catcher broke out while logging extensive action across three levels in 2017, slashing a combined .323/.400/.484 with 10 home runs. Jansen still needs further time in the minors to hone his receiving skills, but once he reaches the big leagues, he could offer above-average offense relative to most backstops.