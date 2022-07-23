Jansen went 3-for-6 with two home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and a walk in Friday's 28-5 win over Boston.

Jansen knocked a three-run homer off of Austin Davis in the fourth inning before launching a two-run shot against Darwinzon Hernandez in the sixth. He's up to nine home runs on the year after going deep for the first time since June 1. He's now 6-for-17 (.353) with five runs scored in five games since returning from the injured list. Jansen improved his season slash line to .260/.329/.644 with 10 extra-base hits and 19 RBI through 82 plate appearances.