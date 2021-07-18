Jansen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-0 win over Texas in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Jansen took Texas starter Kolby Allard deep in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old catcher has homered in each of his last two starts behind the dish, but he has only five long balls to go with 10 RBI, 16 runs scored and a disappointing .172/.257/.328 slash line through 137 plate appearances.