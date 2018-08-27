Jansen is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen will grab a breather following two straight starts over the weekend. The rookie backstop is hitting a solid .333/.382/.600 with one homer and five doubles in nine games since joining the Blue Jays earlier in the month. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish in this one.

