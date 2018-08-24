Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Hits bench Friday
Jansen is not starting Friday against the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The young catcher has gone 8-for-23 in seven games since getting called up. Russell Martin will catch for the first time in a week in his place.
