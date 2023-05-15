Jansen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Jansen had started behind the dish in three of the past four games, but he'll cede catching duties to Alejandro Kirk as the Blue Jays open a four-game slate with the Yankees on Monday. Though Kirk earned an All-Star nod in 2022 largely on the basis of his production with the bat, his modest .679 OPS so far this season has resulted in him losing out on some starts to Jansen. While Jansen remains less productive at the plate (.182/.258/.330 slash line in 97 plate appearances), the upgrade he offers on the defensive end should guarantee him at least a part-time role until Kirk starts tapping into more power.