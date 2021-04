Jansen (knee) went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Jansen missed one game with the knee injury. He smacked a double in the fifth inning off Rangers starter Kyle Gibson, but couldn't come around to score. Jansen was lifted for pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez, who made the final out of the game. The 25-year-old Jansen is hitting just .182 with a run scored across 13 plate appearances to start 2021.