Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Homers again

Jansen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Jansen took Chris Sale deep in the fourth inning for his sixth home run of the season. Four of those long balls have come in his past six starts, during which he's also managed eight RBI, five runs scored and two multi-hit efforts. Though his line remains subpar for the season at .197/.273/.328, Jansen appears to be getting more comfortable at the plate partway through his first full season in the major leagues.

