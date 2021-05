Jansen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Blue Jays' 8-4 win over the Astros on Saturday.

Jansen has homered in each of his last three games after not having a single long ball in his first 62 plate appearances. The catcher is a double-digit home run threat, but it took him a while to get going this year. He has a rough .104/.178/.254 slash line through 73 plate appearances and had just one RBI in his first 21 games.