Jansen went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, two walks and two additional runs scored in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Jansen extended the Blue Jays' lead to 5-1 in the third inning with a 402-foot homer off Robert Garcia, his 16th of the year to set a new career high. The longball extended Jansen's hit streak to four games -- he's gone 4-for-11 (.364) with a 1.381 OPS in that span. Overall, the 28-year-old backstop is batting .226 with 51 RBI, 37 runs scored and a .778 OPS across 293 plate appearances this season while seeing the majority of starts behind the plate in Toronto.