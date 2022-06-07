Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after Monday's 8-0 win over the Royals that Jansen will undergo precautionary X-rays on his left hand, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Montoyo said Jansen was "fine" after being hit on the hand by a pitch in the eighth inning, and the catcher was still able to finish the game behind the plate in spite of the injury. Nonetheless, the Blue Jays want to ensure Jansen isn't dealing with any structural damage to the hand, so he'll be sent in for some scans. Even if the X-rays reveal no damage, Jansen could still be a candidate to head to the bench for Tuesday's game.