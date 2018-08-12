Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Joining Blue Jays
Jansen will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen has slashed .275/.390/.473 with 12 home runs for the Bison this season. Luke Maile and Russell Martin have been splitting time at catcher for the Blue Jays -- with sub-par offensive results -- so it will be interesting to see how the team divides playing time after the call up of the 23-year-old.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Plates two in Futures Game•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Reaches base four times Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Goes 4-for-4 Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Set to open at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Joins 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...