Jansen will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen has slashed .275/.390/.473 with 12 home runs for the Bison this season. Luke Maile and Russell Martin have been splitting time at catcher for the Blue Jays -- with sub-par offensive results -- so it will be interesting to see how the team divides playing time after the call up of the 23-year-old.

