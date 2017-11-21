Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Joins 40-man roster
Jansen was added to Toronto's 40-man roster and is protected from the Rule 5 draft.
The 22-year-old catcher reached Triple-A Buffalo last season. Although he played just 31 games with Buffalo, Jansen managed to make an impact at the plate. He posted a great .328/.423/.552 line and drew 11 walks while striking out just seven times. While the Blue Jays may want him to spend some more time with Buffalo to start the 2018 campaign, Toronto will have a hard time keeping him in the minors if he continues dominating at the plate.
