site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-launches-grand-slam | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Launches grand slam
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and two walks in Monday's 12-7 win over the Yankees.
Jansen capped off a ridiculous 10-run sixth inning for Toronto with a 417-foot grand slam. It was the fourth homer of the season for the 25-year-old, who is up to 13 RBI with a .621 OPS.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read