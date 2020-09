Jansen went 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored, including two solo home runs in the Blue Jays' 14-1 dismantling of the Yankees on Wednesday.

Jansen racked up 11 total bases after collecting four total bases over the eight games prior. In a career night for the 25-year-old, he nearly doubled his 2020 home run output and upped his slugging to .590 over his previous fifteen games.