The Blue Jays officially placed Jansen (hand) on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Royals.

Zack Collins was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to provide depth behind Alejandro Kirk at catcher while Jansen is on the shelf. According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, Jansen is dealing with a "small, stable fracture" of the hamate bone near his left pinkie finger, and the Jays are preparing for him to miss at least two weeks. A more precise timeline could be available when Jansen is re-evaluated in 10 days.