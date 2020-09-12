site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 12, 2020
at
6:09 pm ET 1 min read
Jansen is not starting Saturday against the Mets.
Jansen has hit a very poor .146/.294/.303 on the season. His playing time could take a hit down the stretch depending on whether Alejandro Kirk, who makes his big-league debut behind the plate Saturday, has success as he makes the jump up from High-A.
