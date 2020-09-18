site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-not-starting-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Jansen will head to the bench for Friday's matinee after going 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI during Thursday's loss to the Yankees. Alejandro Kirk receives the start behind the plate in Game 1.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read