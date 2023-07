Jansen will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Jansen opened the second half behind the plate but will turn things over to Alejandro Kirk on Saturday. Both backstops have dropped off at the plate this season after excellent years last year, though Jansen's 101 wRC+ (the product of a .227/.281/.459 slash line) beats Kirk's 78 wRC+ by a fairly wide margin.