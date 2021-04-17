site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting second game
Jansen isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Jansen started behind the plate in the first game of the twin bill and went hitless in three at-bats. Alejandro Kirk will take over as the starting catcher for Saturday's nightcap, batting seventh.
