Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Jansen went 0-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 win, leaving him hitless in 18 at-bats over his last six games. Reese McGuire will check in behind the dish in the series finale for what will be his fourth start of the 2020 season.