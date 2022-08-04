site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting Thursday
Jansen isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins.
Jansen started the last four games and went 1-for-13 with two RBI and two strikeouts. Alejandro Kirk will start behind the dish while Cavan Biggio enters the lineup at second base Thursday.
