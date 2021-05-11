Jansen is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Jansen will hit the bench for the second straight game and the third straight day, as the Blue Jays had an off day Monday. It's not clear if he's dealing with an injury or is simply being rested. Reese McGuire will start behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Rests, puts home-run streak on hold•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Homers in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Finally goes yard•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Remains out of lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: On bench Friday•