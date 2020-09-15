site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees.
Jansen will take a seat for the third time in the last five games as he continues to alternate starts behind the plate. Alejandro Kirk will start at catcher Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read