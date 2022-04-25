Jansen (oblique) has begun baseball activities but is not yet ready to swing, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Jansen has been out for two weeks with an oblique strain which will reportedly cost him an extended period. He's reportedly slightly behind Teoscar Hernandez (oblique), who's expected to begin live batting practice within the next few days. That leaves Jansen with a timeline that's still somewhat ambiguous, but he's at least taking steps in the right direction.