Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: On bench for Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Jansen isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.
Jansen blasted a two-run home run in the first game of the twin bill and will take a breather for Game 2. Reese McGuire will take over behind the plate for the nightcap.
