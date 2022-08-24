Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Jansen has been one of the big losers of the Blue Jays' reluctance to use George Springer in the outfield for the past few weeks while he's contended with elbow and knee injuries. With Springer clogging up the designated-hitter spot for the second straight game Wednesday, Alejandro Kirk will serve as the Blue Jays' catcher. Though Jansen is the superior defender behind the plate, Kirk's bat is too potent for the Blue Jays to take him out of the lineup.