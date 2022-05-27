Jansen is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Jansen has three homers in his last three contests and will receive Friday off after starting the past two games. Alejandro Kirk will take over behind the plate for Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Goes yard twice against Cards•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Takes seat Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sits after homering Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Reinstated, starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Could return Saturday•