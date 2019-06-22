Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: On bench Saturday

Jansen is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Jansen continues to share time behind the dish with Luke Maile, who will draw the nod Saturday. Neither backstop has done much to separate himself in the job battle lately; Jansen has turned in a .508 OPS in June while Maile sports a .572 mark.

